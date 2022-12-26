Covid scare: Health Minister holds crucial meeting with IMA

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to hold a virtual meeting with the Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday.

The IMA informed that Mandaviya will hold the meeting via video conferencing regarding the Covid-19 situation and preparedness.

On Saturday, Mandaviya said that the government has been working to control the spread of Covid-19 and urged the people to wear masks and follow covid appropriate behaviour.

“We are working on alert mode to control the spread of Covid-19 and are conducting environmental, sewage and human surveillance. Virus RNA was found in the sewage samples in Delhi and Mumbai,” Mandaviya had said. He further urged the people to wear masks, avoid crowded places and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday decided to hold mock drills at all health facilities across the country on December 27 in the wake of the COVID alarm due to a surge in infection in many countries.