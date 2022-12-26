Tsunami anniversary observed across TN

TN people, especially from the coastal region, paid respects to those who died due to Tsunami in 2004 on its 18th anniversary today.

On December 26, 2004 terror struck across several eastern and southeastern nations as 30-metre high giant waves of Tsunami devoured and devastated lives and livelihood along the coastline. The calamity struck 14 nations including India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Thailand and Malaysia. Tamil Nadu lost thousands of lives to Tsunami, with Nagapattinam alone registering 6,065 deaths. The economical damage too was no less alarming.

At Nagore, tributes were paid at the mass burial site on the land owned by the dargah. At several places, candles were lit and banners and hoardings containing the photos of the victims were put up, according to the president of the South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association Ku Bharathi.