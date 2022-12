Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Monday, according to sources. The 63-year-old has been admitted to the hospital’s private ward. She was taken to the hospital around 12 noon. On the occasion of the birth anniversary of the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, FM Sitharaman visited Delhi’s Sadaiv Atal and presented flowers to him. The reasons behind her hospitalization are yet unknown