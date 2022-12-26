CM takes a dig at Centre

Chennai : Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said that the heirs of Godse would feel bitter about the speeches of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.Speaking at the release of the book “Maamanithar Nehru” authored by Congress leader Gopanna in the city, Stalin referred to the most recent speeches made by Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra and said, “The speeches of Rahul are causing tremors in the (political landscape) of the country. Rahul is speaking ideological politics. His speech is like Nehru’s speech. Heirs of Godse will feel bitter about the speech of heirs of Nehru and Gandhi.”Taking a veiled dig at the unitary policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime, he said that Nehru was opposed to one nation, one culture, one language and one religion policy.Remarking that Nehru had the maturity and vision to accept linguistic reorganization of states, Stalin said that Nehru was a true democrat and an embodiment of parliamentary democracy.