TN govt failed to stop ganja peddlers: EPS

Chennai, Dec 26: AIADMK interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday alleged that the police on one hand letting ganja peddlers who can ruin the society roam freely while on the other hand endangering the lives of the accused through improper investigations.In a statement, he hit out at the ruling DMK government over reported ganja peddling in various parts of the State, which allegedly led to other offences and also the death of a youth at Thiru.Vi.Ka. Nagar in Chennai, after he was taken for an inquiry by police and released later.Referring to three incidents in Kancheepuram and Kundrathur areas, where those involved in ganja peddling were involved in criminal offences, last week, he charged that ganja was being used by minor children to college students to adults in the state.”From where is ganja being smuggled? Why is the source not identified yet? Why is there no action taken to completely eradicate its sale? Who is preventing drug dealers from getting arrested? There is no doubt that such incidents would not have happened if the smuggling and sale of ganja had been prevented, ” he said.