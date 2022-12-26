Stalin has proved his critics wrong: Udhayanidhi

Chennai, Dec 26: Youth Welfare and Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Sunday said Chief Minister MK Stalin has proved critics wrong that this government will sideline Coimbatore as there were no MLAs from the district.“Even though opposition MLAs have won in all the 10 constituencies, this Dravida model government has ensured Coimbatore received maximum welfare projects in Tamil Nadu. This government doesn’t differentiate and works for opposition parties and as well as those spreading fake news,” he said after laying foundation stone for 5,936 works worth Rs 790.42 crore, inaugurated 1,115 works worth Rs 229.84 crore and gave Rs 368.20 crore worth welfare aid to 25,042 persons in Coimbatore.Claiming that Coimbatore is an example of the welfare measures being implemented across the state, the Minister said that Coimbatore will achieve growth on par with Chennai or even above soon.