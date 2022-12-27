Madras HC directs Tasmac to provide purchase details by Jan 6

The Madras High Court has directed the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) to provide its purchase details, including copies of contracts that it had entered into with private distilleries and breweries, by January 6.

As Tasmac did not heed the earlier directives of the court to provide details, a bench of Justice Anita Sumanth ordered it to pay Rs 10,000 to the Cancer Institute at Adyar in Chennai as costs.

The court passed the orders following a writ petition filed by Coimbatore-based advocate Loganathan after the Tamil Nadu Information Commission refused his RTI query regarding the quantum of liquor procured from private distilleries and breweries.

The advocate submitted an application under the RTI Act in May 2015 seeking information on six queries related to the income generated by the government of Tamil Nadu through the sale of liquor during the period 2013-14 and 2014-15.