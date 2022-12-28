Fulfill poll promises, OPS tells TN govt

Former chief minister and ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Monday demanded the DMK government to release a detailed report on the number of vacancies that exists in the state government departments and urged the DMK government to fulfill its poll promise. The DMK has not fulfilled its poll promise on providing jobs, the former CM said that the DMK assured jobs if voted to power. The State should release how many vacancies have been filled after DMK came to power. The ousted AIADMK leader also alleged that the DMK government has reduced the government employment. “The reduction of government jobs have been taken up by various government staff and government teachers associations but no response from the state”, he said in a statement.