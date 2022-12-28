Allocate funds for welfare of Adi Dravidar students: Annamalai

BJP state president K Annamalai urged the DMK government to allocate funds for the development of Adi Dravidar students in Tamil Nadu, who were suffering from various issues.Stating that hundreds of Adi Dravidar students, were coming to pursue higher education in Chennai, the BJP leader said the hostels, which were set up by Adi Dravidar Department, lack basic facilities.”They (students) have also not received the monthly financial assistance of Rs 150″, he said adding though the students have lodged complains with the authorities concerned, action has not been taken”.Claiming that the allocated funds were not fully utilised for the development of Adi Dravidar students, Annamalai asked the state government to immediately release the money to full fill the requirement of the students.