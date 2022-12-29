Reliance Jio launches True 5G services in 11 cities

Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced the largest multi-state launch of its True 5G services across 11 cities. The cities include Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh, Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar and Dera Bassi. “We are proud to roll out Jio True 5G in these 11 cities and make it one of our largest launches since we started rolling out True 5G services,” a Jio spokesperson said in a statement. “These cities are important tourism destinations as well as key education hubs of our country. With the launch of Jio’s True 5G services, consumers of the region will not just get the best telecommunication network but will also get infinite growth opportunities in the areas of e-governance, education, automation, Artificial Intelligence, gaming, healthcare, agriculture, IT, and SMEs,” he added. The company said Reliance Jio has become the first and the only operator to launch 5G services in Thiruvananthapuram, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad, Chandigarh Tricity, including areas of Mohali, Panchkula, Zirakpur, Kharar, and Dera Bassi. Jio users in these cities will be invited to the Jio Welcome Offer, to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds, at no additional cost, starting on Wednesday, the company mentioned. Earlier this week, Reliance Jio launched its True 5G services in Andhra Pradesh. The 5G services were launched in Tirumala, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Guntur districts.