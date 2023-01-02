Alert issued in Kyiv after Russia launches ‘air attack’

Kyiv: Air raid sirens blared across the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, as Russia kept pounding the city with fresh drone attacks, the second night in a row, reported Al Jazeera. Monday’s early morning attack comes after a New Year assault by Russia that saw Kyiv and other cities under fire from missiles and Iranian-made drones.

The drone attacks early on Monday targeted critical infrastructure in Kyiv and the surrounding region, according to Ukrainian officials, reported Al Jazeera. “It is loud in the region and in the capital: night drone attacks,” said Oleksiy Kuleba, the governor of the Kyiv region.