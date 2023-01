Vijay starter Varisu has managed a clean U certificate from censors. The big news is that the trailer of the movie would be out tomorrow.

Produced by Dil Raju and directed by Vamshi Paidapalley, it stars Rashmika Mandana as heroine.

Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha among others. The film is set to hit theatres for Pongal clashing with Ajith’s Thunivu.