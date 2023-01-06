Always proud and wishing for you to scale new heights: SRK

On Deepika Padukone’s 37th birthday on Thursday, her ‘Pathaan’ co-star Shah Rukh Khan penned a note of appreciation for the actress and said that he is “proud and always wishing her to scale new heights”.Shah Rukh took to Instagram, where he shared a new look of Deepika’s character from their film and wrote: “To my dearest @deepikapadukone – how you have evolved to own the screen in every avatar possible! Always proud and always wishing for you to scale new heightsa happy birthday a lots of lovea#Pathaan releasing in theatres on 25th Jan in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”