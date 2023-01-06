‘Urinating incident accused apologised to victim’

New Delhi: The man who allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger on an Air India flight in November had apologised to the victim and begged her to not lodge a complaint, saying he did not wish his wife and child to be affected by the incident.

Delhi Police on Wednesday registered an FIR against the accused based on the victim’s complaint to Air India.

The victim alleged that despite her unwillingness, she was forced to confront the accused and negotiate with him, further disorientating her, according to the FIR.

Shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off on board AI 102 of November 26, the inebriated male passenger seated in Business Class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman’s seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her, the FIR stated.