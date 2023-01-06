Chennai Literary Fest inaugurated

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Chennai Literary Festival today (January 6)in the conference hall of Anna Centenary Library.

The Chennai Literary Festival will be held from today till the January 8 of Anna Centenary Library in 4 halls namely creative hall, cultural hall, learning hall for college students and literary hall for children. More than 100 writers and literary personalities will lecture on various topics. There will also be a variety of concerts and kid-focused art sessions in the evening.

Speaking on the occasion, Stalin highlighted the measures initiated for developing Tamil in the State. He also underlined that the word Tamilnadu has found its reference several centuries ago in our literature.