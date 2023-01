Chennai: Rajini Makkal Mandram office-bearer Sudhakar passed away due to illness at a private hospital in Chennai this morning.

Sudhakar was suffering from kidney-related ailments and was in hospital. His medical expenses were borne by Rajinkanth.

After Satyanarayana left Rajini Rasigar Mantan, Sudhakar was appointed as incharge. When rasigaranrams were converted to Makkal Mantan, he took charge as its head.

Sudhakar, who studied in Chennai Film Institute, is survived by two sons.