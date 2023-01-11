I pray you never: Samantha reacts to “lost charm” tweet

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabu on Monday attended the trailer launch of her upcoming film ‘Shaakuntalam’ in a white saree. Several pictures and clips from the event surfaced online. However, a Twitter page named BuzZ Basket posted Samantha’s pictures from the trailer launch with a disrespectful tweet.”Feeling sad for Samantha. She lost all her charm and glow. When everyone thought she came out of divorce strongly and her professional life is seeing heights, myositis hit her badly, making her weak again,” the tweet read.

The particular post caught Samantha’s attention. Reacting to it, Samantha wrote, “I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did…And here’s some love from me to add to your glow,” she captioned, adding a silver heart emoji. Samantha’s fans also came out in support of Samantha and criticised the tweet.Slamming the post, a fan wrote, “As someone who has an autoimmune disease and went through heaps of experimental treatments including steroids, with all the effects of illness & treatment that showed up visibly, these kinds of condescending remarks can feel brutal. I feel sorry for those that can’t see the quiet and remarkable strength of a person battling a chronic illness. Only way is to accept it as well meaning ignorance.”Samantha actress took notice of this tweet and replied, “In a world where you can be anything…Be kind !! @MeDamselDee You are beautiful”.