Rs 13,573 crore invested via MF SIPs in Dec’ 22

The systematic investment plans (SIP) of Indian mutual funds gathered Rs 13,573.08 crore from investors, up from Rs 13,306.49 crore invested in November 2022, the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) said on Tuesday. Last month’s SIP contribution was much higher than Rs 11,305.34 crore that was invested in December 2021. “Investors will continue to invest in the India growth story through the mutual fund route over the near future. Investors are looking forward to a growth-oriented budget which should have a positive impact on the markets. “The importance of investing in equity markets for the longer term goals is not lost on investors and the same is reflected in the ever-increasing awareness and adoption of SIP as a goal-linked route to create wealth over the long term. This month almost 24 lakh new SIPs were registered, which shows increasing investor belief in the instrument. SIPs are the simplest route to build a disciplined habit of regular investing,” AMFI’s Chief executive N.S. Venkatesh said. According to the AMFI, the industry’s net assets under management (AUM) at the end of December 2022 stood at Rs 39,88,735.37 crore (Rs 37,72,696.31 in December 2021) and the average AUM at Rs 40,76,170.53 crore. The retail AUMs (Equity+Hybrid+Solution-Oriented Schemes) in December 2022 stood at Rs 20,55,212 crore and the average AUM stood at Rs 20,88,946 crore. According to the industry body, the number of SIP accounts stood at 6,12,42,531 for the month of December 2022 by a net addition of 7,85,102 from the month of November which was at 6,04,57,429. Mutual Fund folios have been continuously crossing the highest ever milestone since the last three months. This indicates a healthier and disciplined investment habit and systematic mode of investment by small investors, AMFI said.