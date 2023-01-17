Researchers find strong link between mental health and ADHD

According to new research led by psychologists at the University of Bath in the UK, adults with high levels of attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) symptoms are more likely to experience anxiety and depression than adults with high levels of autistic traits. This study is the first to show that ADHD is more predictive of poor mental health outcomes in adults than other neurodevelopmental conditions, like autism. Until now, there has been a dearth of information on the effects of ADHD on poor mental health, with far more research focusing on the impact of autism on depression, anxiety and quality of life. As a result, people with ADHD have often struggled to access the clinical care they need to cope with their symptoms. The study’s authors hope their findings will trigger new research into ADHD and ultimately improve the mental health outcomes for people with the condition. ADHD is a neurodevelopmental condition characterised by inattention and/or hyperactivity and impulsivity. The condition is estimated to affect between 3 per cent and 9 per cent of the population. Blue Monday Speaking on Blue Monday (January 16) – the third Monday of January, described by some as the gloomiest day of the year – lead researcher, Luca Hargitai, said: “Scientists have long known that autism is linked to anxiety and depression, but ADHD has been somewhat neglected. “Researchers have also struggled to statistically separate the importance of ADHD and autism for mental health outcomes because of how frequently they occur together,” he said. Ms Hargitai, a PhD Researcher at Bath, added, “Our aim was to precisely measure how strongly ADHD personality traits were linked to poor mental health while statistically accounting for autistic traits.” The new research – a collaborative effort between the Universities of Bath, Bristol and Cardiff, and King’s College London – is published this week in the prestigious journal Scientific Reports.