CM chairs meet on L&O situation in TN

Chief Minister MK Stalin today chaired a meeting on the Law & Order situation in the State.

Stalin has called the meeting following inputs from central agencies regarding the presence of some Islamic groups and the possibility of some surprise attacks by them.

The October 23, Diwali eve car blast in Ukkadam, Coimbatore, in which a youth was charred to death and the subsequent investigation into the same has given the central agencies certain information regarding some Islamic groups getting active in the state.

After the death of the 29-year-old Jameesha Mubin in the blast, the NIA has arrested several people which include Mohammed Talha, nephew of the 1998 Coimbatore serial blast mastermind and founder of Al-Umma, S.A. Basha