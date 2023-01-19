Pilgrimage season at Sabarimala set to conclude today

Guruthi ritual, performed for propitiating the cohorts of Lord Ayyappa at the Sabarimala Malikappuram temple will be performed on Thursday night marking the end of this pilgrimage season. The pilgrimage season witnessed an unprecedented rush of devotees to Sabarimala.

According to the official statement from the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), devotees will be permitted entry to the hill temple only till 10 p.m. on Thursday and after the Guruthi ritual that will be led by a member from the Kunnakkattu family from Ranni, no persons will be allowed to enter the Malikappuram. The Kunnakkattu family from Ranni has been conducting the puja for the past three generations.

Though the temple will be opened at 5 a.m. the next day, darshan will be allowed only for the representative of the Pandalam royal family.