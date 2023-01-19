East Erode: Bypoll on 27 February, all eyes on AIADMK-BJP alliance

Hours after the Election Commission of India (ECI) annunced tha Erode East Constituency would go for by-poll on February 27, the Tamil Nadu unit of the BJP constituted a 14-member state-level committee to coordinate the election works.

President of Erode (south) district unit of the party V C Vedanantham would head the unit. The committee has been formed to monitor and coordinate the election works, state BJP president K Annamalai said in a release on Wednesday.

It laid credentials to the rumors that BJP would even try to go it alone in the by-poll or force its way by pressurize the AIADMK to field the candidate in ‘Lotus’ symbol.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of the Congress MLA, Thirumahan Everaa. Everaa, who is the son of former Union minister and senior Congress leader EVKS Elangovan had died of cardiac arrest.

In the last elections, Yuvaraja M of the Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) had come second by contesting on the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (AIADMK) two-leaves symbol.