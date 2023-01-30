Flag hoisted for Thai Poosam fest at Palani

The annual festival of Thai Poosam would be celebrated at Palani, the third abode of Lord Murugan, in Dindigul district from Sunday. The 10-day festival began with flag hoisting at Periyanayaki Amman Temple at 10.20 am, in the midst of temple priests and devotees. Scores of devotees chanted ‘Muruganukku arogara’ and Kanthanukku arogara’ during the flag hoisting ceremony, sources said. Several devotees walked to the temple barefoot and many took ‘kavadi’ to fulfill their vows. Additional transport facilities were made for devotees from various locations to Palani. Special trains were also introduced from Coimbatore to Palani. To clear the extra rush of passengers, who travel to witness Thai Poosam festival at Palani in Dindigul district, special trains (unreserved) were operated between Coimbatore – Dindigul junction during this festivity until February 6, sources said.