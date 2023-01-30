Germany defeat Belgium 5-4 in shootout to lift 3rd WC trophy

Germany produced an outstanding performance and scripted an incredible penalty shootout victory against Belgium to win FIH Hockey World Cup for the third time in their history on Sunday. After falling behind by two goals early on in the game, the German side won the match 5-4 in the shootout to win the trophy three times. The Germans defeated the reigning champions at Bhubaneshwar in the summit match after coming back from a two-goal deficit thanks to goals from Niklas Wellen, Gonzalo Peillat, and Mats Grambusch. Within the first ten minutes, Belgium jumped out to a 2-0 lead, which was the finest conceivable start. The Belgian side took the lead after Florent van Aubel’s goal in the ninth minute, and they increased it to two goals in the tenth. Belgium appeared on autopilot until Tanguy Cosyns put the ball in the goal. In the second quarter, Germany would exert pressure. Niklas Wellen scored from a penalty corner to give Germany a point despite missing a penalty shot. When the game was evenly poised in the 40th minute, Peillat rose to the occasion and converted a penalty corner to make it 2-2. The Germans subsequently took the lead in the 48th minute, sending the crowd into a frenzy as they sought to complete another comeback victory after defeating Australia and England in similar circumstances earlier in the tournament.