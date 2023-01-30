India reports 80 new Covid infections

India saw a single-day rise of 80 coronavirus infections, while the active cases have increased to 1,848 on Monday. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,719) and the death toll stands at 5,30,740.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national recovery rate has increased to 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry’s website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.07 per cent and the weekly positivity was pegged at 0.08 per cent, as per the data.

Meanwhile, China has approved two domestically developed oral medicines

for Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms, the National Medical Products Administration said on Sunday.