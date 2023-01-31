Modi to visit poll bound Karnataka on Feb 6

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll bound Karnataka on February 6 for a one-day visit to inaugurate ‘India Energy Week’ programme. He will also participate in other programmes before leaving for New Delhi.

PM Modi will arrive in Bengaluru at 10.55 a.m. on February 6 and inaugurate India Energy Week at the Bengaluru International Exhibition Centre (BIEC).

After this, he will reach Gubbi town in Tumakuru district in a chopper. He will also participate in foundation laying ceremonies of various Jal Jeevan Mission projects.

Ruling BJP in the state has been inviting central leaders to the state as polls are scheduled to take place in less than three months. Minister for Health Dr K. Sudhakar has stated that PM Modi will arrive to inaugurate the newly built medical college in the district.