India witness 109 Covid cases in single day

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 109 coronavirus infections yesterday, while the active cases stand at 1,842, according to Union health ministry data updated on Sunday. The total tally of Covid cases is 4.46 crore (4,46,82,530) and the death count stands at 5,30,739, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The tally of Covid infections in the country has reached 4.46 crore (4,46,82,639), it showed.

The death count due to the disease stands at 5,30,740 with one death reported by Gujarat, the data updated at 8 am stated.