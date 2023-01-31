Pak to go SL way, stares at economic collapse

Islamabad: Pakistan is gripped by a major economic crisis, with the rupee plummeting, inflation soaring, and energy in short supply as IMF officials visit to discuss a vital cash injection.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for months held out against the tax rises and subsidy slashing demanded by the International Monetary Fund, fearful of backlash ahead of elections due in October.

But in recent days, with the prospect of national bankruptcy looming and no friendly countries willing to offer less painful bailouts, Islamabad has started to bow to pressure.

The government loosened controls on the rupee to rein in a rampant black market in US dollars, a step that caused the currency to plunge to a record low. Artificially cheap petrol prices have also been hiked.