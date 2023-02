The maximum deposit limit has been increased from Rs 15L to 30L for senior citizens, from Rs. 4.5L to 9L for individual account holders, from 9L to 15L for joint account holders, Finance Minister said.

Tabling Budget,she said, ‘A one-time new small saving scheme for a two-year period upto March 2025. A deposit facility in the name of a woman or girl at a fixed rate of 7.5% with partial withdrawal’.