AIADMK’s Thennarasu files nomination for Erode East by-poll

Chennai: AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s choiceto fight the Erode East by-poll, Thennarasu filed nomination today. Filing of nomination comes to an end on Tuesday. The protracted legal-battle ended in favour of EPS and the Election Commission has authorised Tamizh Magan Hussain for AIADMK’s official communication on Monday. Meanwhile yesterday, ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam camp decided to pull back their candidate T Senthil Murugan from Erode East assembly by-poll. Going a step forward, they declared that they would campaign for the victory of the ‘Two-Leaves’ symbol. O Panneerselvam would also campaign in the Erode East constituency.