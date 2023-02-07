Gowri assumes charge as additional judge of Madras HC

Chennai, Feb 7: Amid several twists and turns, advocate LC Victoria Gowri, and four others on Tuesday assumed charge as the additional judges of Madras High Court. Acting Chief Justice T Raja administered the oath of office to the new judges in the presence of HC judges and judicial officers.Along with Gowri, Pillaipakkam Bahukutumbi Balaji, Kandhasami Kulandaivelu Ramakrishnan, and judicial officers Ramachandran Kalaimathi, and K Govindarajan Thilakavadi have assumed charge as the additional judge of Madras High Court.Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to restrain lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri from taking oath as a judge of the Madras High Court.”We are not entertaining the writ petition. Reasons will follow,” a special bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and B R Gavai said.