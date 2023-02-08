3,552 foreign companies, subsidiaries closed in India between 2017-2022

A total of 3,552 foreign companies and subsidiaries of foreign companies have been closed in India between 2017 and 2022. According to information provided by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, the closure of operations of a company is a business decision peculiar to each company which may be include factors such as cessation of operation of branch office, expiration of validity of permission or licence etc granted by the Reserve Bank of India, not starting its operation due to change of business policy of the parent company, foreign company establishing a private limited company in India, closure of Parent Company, management’s decision, closure of liaison office/ branch office in India on completion of project of parent Company.