Switzerland celebrates Yash Chopra’s legacy

Switzerland is paying tribute to the legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra, saluting his contribution of having showcased Switzerland's beauty to Indians through the magic of his cinema. The much-awaited Netflix docu-series, The Romantics is a celebration of the legacy of Yash Chopra, YRF and the cultural impact it has had on Indians over the past 50 years. It is set to release today. Remo Käser, Director of Sales Jungfrau Railways, Switzerland, reveals, "The legend, Yash Chopra, has presented the beauty of Switzerland and especially the Jungfrau Region to Indians across the world for generations, through his beautiful, soulful cinema. Indians, who come to Jungfraujoch – Top of Europe year on year, have always spoken to us about how the romantic films of Yash Chopra have pushed them to visit the Jungfrau Region and Interlaken and make memories for a lifetime."