Erode bypoll: Campaign hits feverish pitch

Chennai: With a week to go for by-elections in Erode (East) electioneering has reached a feverish peak with leaders descending in large numbers canvassing for votes.

DMK leader and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, will commence his campaign for the Congress candidate, Elangovan from today.

With the by-elections fast approaching, the DMK front has stepped up its campaign.

The party is bringing in several senior leaders and ministers for the campaign of the Congress leader and former union minister, EVKS Elangovan, who is contesting from the seat.

While campaigning for Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan in Erode, Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan said this should be an alliance moving on the path of truth. “When the nation is in danger, one cannot see symbols, party and language. The interest of a nation is our priority. If we have to protect the nation, then I know whom to join hands.”