Party name: Thackeray faction to move SC

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of Shiv Sena is likely to move to Supreme Court on Monday against Election Commission’s move to allot the party name “Shiv Sena” and the symbol “Bow and Arrow” to the rival faction led by CM Eknath Shinde.

A Caveat application has been already filed by the Shinde group in Supreme Court over the matter. A Caveat application is filed by a litigant to ensure that no adverse order is passed against him or her without being heard.

Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday allotted the party name “Shiv Sena” and the symbol “Bow and Arrow” to the faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.