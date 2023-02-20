Jayanthi mahotsavam of Kanchi seer celebrated

Jayanthi mahotsavam of Vijayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal was celebrated at Shrimatam camp at Vishakapatnam, at Kanchipuram and various other places with divine fervor.

A press release said, ‘At Vishakapatnam, where Swamiji is camping as part of Vijaya Yatra, the Jayanthi day began with Mangala Vadyam early in the morning, with more than 10 sets of Nadaswaram and Tavil artists rendering melliflous ragas ushering in the dawn. The devotees who were keenly awaiting the first darshan of the day (Vishwaroopa darshan) had the opportunity to witness the Go-Puja in the Sri Chandramouleeswara Swami Sannadhi. Swamigal accepted garlands of flowers, turmeric, cardamom, flower kreetams, and other offerings made by devotees, before proceeding to perform Sri Chandramouleeswara puja.”

“After the puja, His Holiness visited the Yagashala where the Maharudram and Shata Chandi Yagams were being performed since the 14 February, and blessed the devotees with Puja teertha prasadam. Kanya Puja, Vatu Puja and Dhampati Pujas were performed which witnessed the enthusiastic participation of a large number of devotees. His Holiness performed Swarna pada puja to Pujyashri Jayendra Saraswathi Shankaracharya Swamigal, and proceeded to perform the Mahashivaratri pujas. Nada Samarpanam was performed in the evening by Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam Aasthana vidwan Sri Mandolin U Rajesh and a group of accompanying artists,” the release added.