G7 countries to impose more sanctions on Russia

London: The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations have agreed to continue supporting Ukraine and impose more sanctions on Russia, as the ongoing conflict approaches the one-year mark, reported NHK World News.

Japan hosted the G7 meeting in Munich, Germany on Saturday, with deliberations being held on the sidelines of the international security conference.

Japan is this year’s G7 chair, and the meeting was the first foreign ministerial conference hosted by Tokyo in that capacity. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba was also invited to the meet.

“I took part in a G7 ministerial meeting at the invitation of Japanese FM Hayashi Yoshimasa. We focused on everything needed for Ukraine’s victory in 2023. There will be rapid deliveries of weapons and new sanctions. Russia must realise we won’t tire of countering its aggression,” Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on Saturday.