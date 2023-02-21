3 dead, over 600 injured after new quake hits Turkey

Ankara: Three people are now confirmed to have died after a 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck southern Turkey on Monday, weeks after a deadly quake devastated the region.

More than 680 people have been injured in Turkey and Syria.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu also said 213 people had been injured.

Turkey’s disaster and emergency agency Afad said the tremor occurred at 20:04 local time (17:04 GMT), the BBC reported.

A 7.8-magnitude quake struck the same area on February 6, killing more than 44,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

Those killed by Monday’s tremor were found in Antakya, Defne, and Samandagi, Soylu said, urging people not to enter potentially dangerous buildings.