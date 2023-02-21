Sara shakes her leg

Vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand released a full-length music video ‘Colour My Style’ starring Sara Ali Khan, on the launch of its all-new Y100 smartphone. vivo roped in singer Shalmali Kholgade to sing the fun and peppy track in the video. Talking about the film, Yogendra Sriramula, Head Brand Strategy, vivo India, said, “We are delighted to launch this trendy campaign with one of India’s youth icon, Sara Ali Khan, as her personality matches with the uber stylish, vivo Y100. Aimed at our next-gen customers, with this new product offering, vivo’s endeavor is to offer an innovative product to the tech-savvy young consumers looking for a stylish and tech-advanced smartphone in the premium Y-series range.”