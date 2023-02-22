Non-BJP leaders to attend TN CM’s 70th birthday fete

Several non-BJP leaders from across the country, including Congress national president Mallikarjuna Kharge will gather in Chennai for Chief Minister M K Stalin’s 70th birthday celebration on March 1. DMK general secretary Duraimurugan on Tuesday announced that AICC president Mallikarjune Kharge, National Conference president cum former J&K chief minister Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi president cum former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akilesh Yadav, Rashtriya Janata Dal president cum Bihar deputy chief minister Tejaswi Yadav would participate and greet Stalin during the celebration to be held at YMCA Grounds in Nandanam in the city.

Search for: Search