‘Elect talented people from BJP for LS’

Chennai, : Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday asked people in Tamil Nadu to recognise truthful and talented persons from BJP by electing them for Lok Sabha. Responding to a query on the Centre appointing more persons from Tamil Nadu as Governors, Tamilisai said people of the state do not recognise us with administrative capabilities in the Lok Sabha polls. “Therefore, the central government identifies and recognises talented people like us to be appointed as Governors. If people had elected us for the Parliament, then many from Tamil Nadu would have become Union Ministers. My appeal to the people is to also consider talented persons,” she said.