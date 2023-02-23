Ola experience centre comes to Hosur

Chennai : Ola Electric has announced the expansion of its D2C footprint in Hosur with the opening of a new Ola Experience Centre located in Krishnagiri Bypass Road, Seetharam Nagar, Hosur, Tamil Nadu. A press release said that with 200 such experience centers already operational across all major cities in the country, the company will expand its existing network to include 500 outlets by March 2023. “With an aim to provide all services under one roof, Ola Experience Centres allow EV enthusiasts to experience Ola’s EV technology and gather any information regarding the vehicles. They also enable customers to avail test rides of the S1 and S1 Pro, seek assistance in purchase from Ola’s Brand Champions, get details on financing options and culminate into their purchase journey on the Ola app.” the release added.