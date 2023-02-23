Kanchi seer visits Kali temple

Chennai : Kanchi Sankaracharya Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi visited the Kali mata temple located at Vishakhapatnam. A press release that from there he went on a Shobha Yatra from the temple to the AU convocation centre where a Poura Abhinandana Sabha was organised by the Visakhapatnam Sankara Matham devotees to express their gratitude to the Jagadguru for having graced their place and stayed for close to 2 months.”The programme was attended by Kota Satyanarayana, Deputy Chief Minister of AP & Endowments Minister, Amarnath, Minister of Communications, Venugopal, Minister of Backward Classes, Justice Somayajulu and other important dignitaries from Vishakhapatnam city,” the release added.