Happy Birthday CM

Chief Minister MK Stalin celebrates his 70th birthday today. DMK party and supporters are celebrating his birthday across Tamil Nadu with fervour. Stalin paid floral tributes and laid wreaths to former Chief Minister’s Annadurai and Karunanidhi and visited the Periyar E V Ramasamy’s memorial here and offered floral tributes. Amega public rally is scheduled to be held at YMCA Nandanam this evening by the ruling party and senior political leaders including Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge are set to take part.

Jammu Kashmir National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, Bihar Deputy CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav would participate.

Senior political leaders, film personalities including Rajinikanth and people from various walks of lives greeted Stalin on his birthday.