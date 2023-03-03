WPL to begin tomorrow

Cricket and Bollywood are two of the most discussed topics in India. They usually go hand in hand. As Women’s Premier League (WPL) is all set to begin on March 4, the organisers have made sure to add a “filmy touch” to it. Yes, you read it. Several Bollywood celebrities are expected to mark their presence at the opening ceremony of WPL 2023. Bollywood stars Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon will perform at the ceremony. Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon will also attend the opening ceremony and perform live for the spectators. Sharing the update, Kriti took to Instagram Story and wrote, “See you guys there! Super proud #WPL.” Kiara, too, expressed her happiness about performing at the opening ceremony of WPL. “Excited to cheer on our women in Blue! Super stoked to perform at the opening ceremony #WPL,” she wrote. DY Patil Stadium will host the WPL opening ceremony before the opening match of the WPL’s inaugural edition between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans on March 4. Meanwhile, Star batter Jemimah Rodrigues admitted on Thursday that India’s heartbreaking loss against Australia in the semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup is still haunting the players, adding that the Women’s Premier League (WPL) would help ease the pain a bit. Jemimah and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s 69-run fourth-wicket stand had put India in pole position to push for victory but the end of their partnership led the side to a five-run defeat against Meg Lanning’s Australia. “It has taken a while, honestly. We were in South Africa for two days after the semis (loss). Everyone was not in a great headspace. But coming here (for WPL), being with the family for two days (has helped ease the pain),” Jemimah said during a Delhi Capitals event in Mumbai. “Obviously it (the loss) keeps haunting us but at the same time the WPL is a blessing in disguise because we are directly into this tournament, which will help us keep our mind off the negative thoughts and those things t