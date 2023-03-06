Violence against women is a hidden issue in India: Rahul

London: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, during an interaction with the Indian diaspora in London, said that he found during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that the main issues in the country are price rise, unemployment and violence against women and third is a hidden issue.

Speaking at an interaction here on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi said, “I was allowed to speak at the Cambridge University to give a talk there, on Indian politics and global politics, which I did, and it’s quite a nice atmosphere there. I was thinking, while I was talking there, that it’s quite strange that an Indian politican, a leader can give a speech at Cambridge University, and Harvard University but he can’t give a talk in a university of India.”

Attacking the centre, Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Opposition is not allowed to raise issues in Parliament.