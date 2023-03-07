Firmly committed to social justice: Stalin

Social justice is the only ‘first and last’ goal of the Dravidian movement and the struggle for social justice would continue to go on, DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin said.Addressing the completion of 200th year of the upper cloth revolution for dignity and justice here on Monday, Stalin listed out the social reforms initiated during the Justice Party regime in the British era including education for all and banning marriages of children. Referring to injustices heaped on many sections of the society and discriminatory practices in the name of religion, caste and puranas, he said nothing changed on its own.It was due to the work of several reformist leaders including Ayya Vaikundar, he said. Towards complete social justice, the struggle would continue, he asserted. The upper cloth revolution is a valorous struggle in the annals of Tamil Nadu’s struggle for social justice, he said.