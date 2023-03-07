This is humiliating: Kejriwal on CBI team at Rabri Devi’s residence

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the visit by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team at former Bihar CM Rabri Devi’s residence as “humiliating”. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor was speaking at the inauguration event of the Ashram flyover in the national capital Referring to the visit of the CBI team at Rabri Devi’s residence, Kejriwal said, “This is wrong, raids like these are humiliating.” On being asked about can this be seen in connection with the letter written by the Opposition leaders to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Delhi Chief Minister said, “It can be seen like that also. It is becoming a trend, that wherever there are Opposition governments, they won’t be allowed to function. They (BJP) use ED, CBI and Governor to trouble them. Democracy will go ahead only when everyone will work together, whoever has a government should be allowed to work there.” Senior advocate Kapil Sibal also reacted to the incident and pointed out the ‘fragile health’ of Lalu Prasad. “CBI heat on Lalu. We all know the fragile state of his health. To pressurise Tejasvi. The more the government does this more the people will turn against this government,” Sibal tweeted. Earlier in the day, CBI reached the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna in connection with the land-for-job case.