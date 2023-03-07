Don’t betray India, Rahul Gandhi: Anurag Thakur

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his remarks seeking intervention from the US and European nations over ”disappearing” democracy in India and asked the Congress leader not to betray the nation. ”Don’t betray India, Rahul Gandhi ji. The objections to India’s foreign policy is an evidence of your scant understanding of the issue. No one will believe the lies you spread about India from foreign soil,” Thakur told reporters here. Speaking at a function in London, Gandhi alleged that the structures of Indian democracy were under ”brutal attack” and regretted that democratic parts of the world, including the US and Europe, have failed to notice it. ”His party had done it earlier, when it took local issues to the United Nations, and now to ask other countries to intervene in India. They have not yet come out of the thought of slavery,” the Information and Broadcasting Minister said. Thakur said Gandhi has resorted to ”maligning India” from foreign soil as part of a conspiracy to hide his failures. ”Rahul Gandhi has become a storm of controversies. Be it foreign agencies, foreign channels or be it foreign soil. He does not lose a single opportunity to malign India,” Thakur said.