Land-for-jobs scam: CBI to question Lalu Yadav soon

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that the Central agency is likely to question former Bihar Chief Minister and Union Railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav in connection with the land-for-job case. CBI has also said that it had also served notice to Yadav a few days ago. “A few days ago, CBI had served notice to former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Yadav in connection with the land-for-job case. CBI is likely to question Lalu Yadav soon,” a CBI official told ANI on Monday. Earlier in the morning, CBI reached the residence of former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi in Patna in the alleged case. CBI had filed the chargesheet in October last year, against former Bihar chief ministers Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and 13 others in the land-for-jobs scam. Chargesheet stated that during the investigation, it was found that the accused in conspiracy with the then GM Central Railways and CPO, Central Railways engaged persons as substitutes in lieu of land either in their name or in the name of their close relatives.